Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Y98’s 10K Shopping Spree

Y98 has your chance to win a $10K Holiday Shopping Spree
at West County Center!

Think you could you spend $10K in 98 minutes? The Y98 Carolers are back with your chance to win a $50 gift card to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center AND qualify for our grand prize holiday shopping spree!

The grand prize winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000 at West County Center on Friday, December 8th.

Online:
(Nov. 13th – Dec. 3rd )
  • Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center AND qualify for our grand prize $10K Shopping Spree! 
On-Air:
(Nov. 13th – Dec. 5th)
  • Listen for the Y98 Carolers starting on Monday, November 13th. When you hear the Carolers, be the correct caller for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center and qualify to win our $10K Shopping Spree!
  • Please note that no giveaways will happen on Thanksgiving Day, November 23th or on Friday, November 24th.
On-Site:
(Nov. 13th – Nov. 29th )
  • Visit a participating American Eagle Credit Union location during lobby hours and ask for a 10K Shopping Spree official entry form to register for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center and qualify to win our $10K Shopping Spree! 
Last Chance Entry:
(Dec. 8th )
  • On the day of the $10K Holiday Shopping Spree, Friday, December 8th from 10am to 1:50pm, enter for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center and qualify to win our $10K Shopping Spree!
  • Must be present to win

 

About The Shopping Spree

  • One grand prize winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000 on Friday, December 8th at West County Center.
  • The winner can have one helper who can scout out what they are going to buy ahead of time.
  • The winner must stay at the store through the purchase process and receive a transactional receipt before heading to the next store.
  • The winner cannot purchase gift certificates, get rain checks or purchase alcohol.
  • Any gift cards not spent will be forfeited – the winner must spend it all!

 

