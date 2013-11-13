Y98’s 10K Shopping Spree

Y98 has your chance to win a $10K Holiday Shopping Spree

at West County Center!

Think you could you spend $10K in 98 minutes? The Y98 Carolers are back with your chance to win a $50 gift card to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center AND qualify for our grand prize holiday shopping spree!

The grand prize winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000 at West County Center on Friday, December 8th.

Read The Official Contest Rules

Online: (Nov. 13th – Dec. 3rd ) Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center AND qualify for our grand prize $10K Shopping Spree!

On-Air: (Nov. 13th – Dec. 5th)

Listen for the Y98 Carolers starting on Monday, November 13th. When you hear the Carolers, be the correct caller for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center and qualify to win our $10K Shopping Spree!

Please note that no giveaways will happen on Thanksgiving Day, November 23th or on Friday, November 24th.

On-Site: (Nov. 13th – Nov. 29th ) Visit a participating American Eagle Credit Union location during lobby hours and ask for a 10K Shopping Spree official entry form to register for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center and qualify to win our $10K Shopping Spree!

Last Chance Entry: (Dec. 8th ) On the day of the $10K Holiday Shopping Spree, Friday, December 8th from 10am to 1:50pm, enter for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center and qualify to win our $10K Shopping Spree!

Must be present to win

About The Shopping Spree