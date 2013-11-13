Y98’s 10K Shopping Spree

Y98 has your chance to win a $10K Holiday Shopping Spree
at West County Center!
Think you could you spend $10K in 98 minutes? The Y98 Carolers are back with your chance to win a $50 gift card to Bravo Cucina Italiana at West County Center AND qualify for our grand prize holiday shopping spree!
The grand prize winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000 at West County Center on Friday, December 8th.
Read The Official Contest Rules
Online:
(Nov. 13th – Dec. 3rd )
On-Air:
(Nov. 13th – Dec. 5th)
On-Site:
(Nov. 13th – Nov. 29th )
Last Chance Entry:
(Dec. 8th )
About The Shopping Spree
- One grand prize winner will have 98 minutes to spend $10,000 on Friday, December 8th at West County Center.
- The winner can have one helper who can scout out what they are going to buy ahead of time.
- The winner must stay at the store through the purchase process and receive a transactional receipt before heading to the next store.
- The winner cannot purchase gift certificates, get rain checks or purchase alcohol.
- Any gift cards not spent will be forfeited – the winner must spend it all!