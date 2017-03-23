Register to Win Tickets to Studio 98 With Judah & The Lion

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to Y98 Studio 98 presented by Bud Light featuring Judah and the Lion on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 1 p.m., at the Old Rock House.

Contest Ends: Thursday, March 23, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Y98 Studio 98 presented by Bud Light featuring Judah and the Lion on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 1 p.m., at the Old Rock House.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 10 a.m.Read the official contest rules.

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live