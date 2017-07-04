Register to Win Tickets to St. Louis Magazine’s A-List

Win: A pair of general admission tickets to St. Louis Magazine’s A-List on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 7 p.m., at Maryland Plaza in the Central West End.

Contest Ends: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Fill out the form below for a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to St. Louis Magazine’s A-List on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 7 p.m., at Maryland Plaza in the Central West End.

The can’t-miss party of the summer is back! Presented by Cadillac, St. Louis Magazine’s A-List is an annual celebration of the city’s finest, as recognized in the July issue of SLM. This year, guests will enjoy performances by Broseph E. Lee and Whiskey Morning, craft cocktails, and delicious bites from top restaurants.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Read the official contest rules.