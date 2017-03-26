Register to Win Tickets to ‘Peppa Pig Live’ at Peabody Opera House

Win: A four-pack of tickets to see ‘Peppa Pig Live at Peabody Opera House on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Contest Ends: Sunday, March 26, 2017

Register for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see ‘Peppa Pig Live at Peabody Opera House on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the circus are not on sale yet, but you can get more information on the show’s page online, here.

Children two years of age and older must have a ticket to the show.

Peppa Pig, the #1 Family show of 2016, is back with an action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life size puppets and costume characters in Peppa Pig’s Surprise! Come join Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and more in an all singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises! Get tix to this exciting musical theatre performance here: http://www.peppapigliveUS.com

Tickets may be purchased at the Scottrade Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. There is a facility fee on all tickets purchased at all locations, including at the Scottrade Center Box Office. Additional Ticketmaster service charges and handling fees apply to all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster outlets, by phone or online. For disabled seating, call 314-622-5420.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, March 26, 2017. Read the official contest rules.