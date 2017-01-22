Register to Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream

Win: A four-pack of ticket vouchers to Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream at Scottrade Center on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 7 p.m.; Friday, February 10, 2017, at 7 p.m.; or Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 4 p.m.

Contest Ends: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance win a four-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream at Scottrade Center. You can use those vouchers for tickets at any one of the shows on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 7 p.m.; Friday, February 10, 2017, at 7 p.m.; or Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 4 p.m.

Nothing can stop a princess from a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream skates into to your hometown. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princesses. Laugh along with Disney’s hair-raising escapade, Tangled, as Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus embark on an uproarious expedition that soars to new heights! Make memories your whole family will treasure for a lifetime, while dancing and singing along, as the Disney Princesses inspire you to Dream Big!

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream will be at Scottrade Center on February 9, 2017, through February 12, 2017. For tickets and more information about the show, click here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, January 22, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

