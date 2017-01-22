Register to Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream

Win: A four-pack of ticket vouchers to Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream at Scottrade Center on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 7 p.m.; Friday, February 10, 2017, at 7 p.m.; or Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 4 p.m.

Contest Ends: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance win a four-pack of tickets to Disney On Ice: Dare to Dream at Scottrade Center. You can use those vouchers for tickets at any one of the shows on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 7 p.m.; Friday, February 10, 2017, at 7 p.m.; or Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 4 p.m.

Nothing can stop a princess from a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream skates into to your hometown. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princesses. Laugh along with Disney’s hair-raising escapade, Tangled, as Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus embark on an uproarious expedition that soars to new heights! Make memories your whole family will treasure for a lifetime, while dancing and singing along, as the Disney Princesses inspire you to Dream Big!

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream will be at Scottrade Center on February 9, 2017, through February 12, 2017. For tickets and more information about the show, click here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, January 22, 2017. Read the official contest rules.