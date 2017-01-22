Register to Win Marcus Theatres Family Friendly Movie Passes

Win: A four-pack of movie passes to a Kids Dream Family Friendly Film Series at a Marcus Theatre location.

Contest Ends: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for a four-pack of movie passes to a Kids Dream Family Friendly Film Series at a Marcus Theatre location.

Join us Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. March 3 – April 9 to view your favorite family flicks for just $3.00! Grab the family and head to your nearest participating Marcus Theatres® location!

March 3 – 5: Kung Fu Panda 3

March 10 – 12: Ice Age: Collision Course

March 17 – 19: The Wild Life

March 24 – 26: Storks

March 31 – April 2: Kubo and the Two Strings

April 7 – 9: Secret Life of Pets

Special sizing applies to promotional $2.75 popcorns and fountain drinks. Titles and dates are subject to change. All titles will be show in standard 2D only, and are rated PG. In accordance with MPAA, PG titles should be investigated by parents before they let their younger children attend.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, December 25, 2016. Read the official contest rules.