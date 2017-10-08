Register to Win Live in the Vineyard Trip Giveaway

Win: Live in the Vineyard Trip Giveaway

Contest Ends: Sunday, October 8, 2017

Fill out the form below for your chance to win our Live in the Vineyard Trip Giveaway.

The Grand Prize winner will receive:

A 3-night trip for two to Live in the Vineyard in Napa Valley, California, staying at Napa River Inn

Roundtrip airfare, provided by Southwest Airlines

Welcome Cocktail Reception and Wine Tasting at the Westin Verasa Napa

Two tickets to Live in the Vineyard at the Main Acoustic Concert at the Uptown Theatre, on November 4, 2017 and November 5, 2017.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, October 8, 2017. Read the official contest rules.