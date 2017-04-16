Register to Win an Adoption Kit & Movie Passes to See Disneynature’s ‘Born in China’

Win: A four-pack of movie passes to see Disneynature’s “Born in China” on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 7 p.m., at the AMC Esquire a World Wildlife Fund Adoption Kit.

Contest Ends: Sunday, April 16, 2017

Fill out the form below to register for your chance to win a four-pack of movie passes to see Disneynature’s “Born in China” on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 7 p.m., at the AMC Esquire a World Wildlife Fund Adoption Kit.

Your choice of a panda and snow leopard Adoption Kit will include a plush of the chosen animal, a photo of the animal, an adoption certificate, a species spotlight card, and a personalized acknowledgement letter.

Disneynature is releasing its annual Earth Day movie “Born in China” on April 21st narrated by John Krasinski.

Click here to watch the trailer.

“Born in China” opens in theatres nationwide on April 21st! Moviegoers who see Disneynature’s new True Life Adventure film “Born in China” during its opening week (April 21-27, 2017) will benefit the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Based on opening-week attendance, Disneynature, via the Disney Worldwide Conservation Fund, will make a contribution to the WWF to help protect wild pandas and snow leopards in China.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, April 16, 2017. Read the official contest rules.