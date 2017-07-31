Those who live in apartment complexes miss out on traditional block parties that take place in neighborhoods… Y98 and Bud Light are changing that this summer and surprising apartment/condominium/townhouse complexes with the biggest party of the summer, Crash Your Complex!

To enter, just fill out the submission form below, including an essay of 98 words or less, telling the judging panel why your complex and pool are the place to be during the summer months. Four winners will be chosen and Y98 and Bud Light will deliver the ultimate summer party… residents of the chosen complex will be relaxing by their pool when Y98 and Bud Light show up to and throw an event the city will be talking about all summer long, complete with music, food, pool-party prizes, games and Bud Light!

From June 7th to July 31st, we’ll accept your Crash Your Complex online submissions.

Important notes

You must be 21 to enter

You must live in an apartment/condo/townhouse complex to enter

You must be able to host a party in your complex pool area

There will be 4 total winners – 1 winner will be selected for each pool party date

Complex parties will occur on these dates/times:

– Saturday, June 24th from 2p – 4p

– Saturday, July 15th from 2p – 4p

– Saturday, July 29th from 2p – 4p

– Saturday, August 19th from 2p – 4p

You must live within a 30 mile radius of the Y98 Studios (1220 Olive Street, St. Louis, 63103) to be considered

You must be able to get all approvals from your complex management

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Monday, July 31, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

Sponsored by