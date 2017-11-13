Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In Every State

(MentalFloss.com)

Check Out the most popular Thanksgiving food in every state.

General Mills just put out a list of the most popular Thanksgiving food in every state in the country. It’s based on the total searches for recipes from November 1st through Thanksgiving last year.

And pretty much every state’s most common search was for something UNHEALHTY but DELICIOUS. Except Montana because their top search was “oven roasted vegetables.”

The rest of the results were all over the board. There were lots of states searching for different PIE recipes, including Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

California and Virginia both searched for mac-and-cheese recipes . . . buffalo chicken dip was number one in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia . . . Illinois searched for mashed potatoes . . . and Missouri focused on the day AFTER Thanksgiving by searching for breakfast casserole.

