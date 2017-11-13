Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Popular Current TV Shows

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Are these the MOST popular TV shows right now?

A data analytics company is measuring the popularity of TV shows using everything EXCEPT ratings.

They use “demand expressions,” which include illegal downloads and streams, along with ratings from fans and critics . . . positive feedback on social media and blogs . . . photo sharing, wikis, and online searches.

They’ve been collecting data for two years now, and recently put out a list of the ‘Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows in America.’ Here it is:

1. “Stranger Things 2”, Netflix

2. “The Walking Dead”, AMC

3. “Game of Thrones”, HBO

4. “Star Trek: Discovery”, CBS All-Access

5. “Preacher”, AMC

6. “Mindhunter”, Netflix

7. “The Big Bang Theory”, CBS

8. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, which is syndicated

9. “Rick and Morty”, Cartoon Network

10. “The Orville”, Fox

Click Here to see more.

