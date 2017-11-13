The Greatest One-Hit Wonders Of The Hair Metal Era

“L.A. Weekly” has a list of ‘The 10 Greatest One-Hit Wonders of the Hair Metal Era’.

The “hair metal” era of hard rock from 1983 to 1990 brought us Motley Crue, Ratt, Poison, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Quiet Riot, Cinderella, and Skid Row. Those were the HIGHLIGHTS.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Vinnie Vincent Invasion, “Boyz Are Gonna Rock”, 1986

2. Bonham, “Wait for You”, 1989

3. Trixter, “Give It to Me Good”, 1990

4. Junkyard, “Simple Man”, 1989

5. Tora Tora, “Walkin’ Shoes”, 1989

6. Kix, “Don’t Close Your Eyes”, 1988

7. Pretty Boy Floyd, “Rock and Roll (Is Gonna Set the Night on Fire)”, 1989

8. Steelheart, “I’ll Never Let You Go”, 1990

9. Bang Tango, “Someone Like You”, 1989

10. Jetboy, “Feel the Shake”, 1988

