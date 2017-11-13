Here are all 50 states ranked by their FOOD.

Thrillist.com just released a list of all 50 states ranked by their FOOD. They say it’s based on each state’s specialties and the quality of their restaurant scene.

But the rankings are really based on three guys’ opinions, not any data or numbers.

Their picks for the 10 states with the best food are: California . . . Texas . . . New York . . . Louisiana . . . Tennessee . . . Oregon . . . ILLINOIS . . . Washington . . . Pennsylvania . . . and North Carolina.

And the 10 states with the worst food are: West Virginia . . . North Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . Delaware . . . New Hampshire . . . Iowa . . . Utah . . . Wyoming . . . South Dakota . . . and Idaho.

Missouri came in at number 19 on their list.

Click Here to see more.