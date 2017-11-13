Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

States Ranked By Their Food

Filed Under: food, Morning Show, ranked, States
(Thrillist.com)

Here are all 50 states ranked by their FOOD.

Thrillist.com just released a list of all 50 states ranked by their FOOD. They say it’s based on each state’s specialties and the quality of their restaurant scene.

But the rankings are really based on three guys’ opinions, not any data or numbers.

Their picks for the 10 states with the best food are: California . . . Texas . . . New York . . . Louisiana . . . Tennessee . . . Oregon . . . ILLINOIS . . . Washington . . . Pennsylvania . . . and North Carolina.

And the 10 states with the worst food are: West Virginia . . . North Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . Delaware . . . New Hampshire . . . Iowa . . . Utah . . . Wyoming . . . South Dakota . . . and Idaho.

Missouri came in at number 19 on their list.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live