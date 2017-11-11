Sugarfire Rolls Out Special Menu Items for Veterans Day

Sugarfire Smoke House has added special items to its menu this Veterans Day, honoring those who have served our country.

On Saturday, Sugarfire Winghaven and Sugarfire 44 locations will offer veterans who are dining in their choice of four special menu items dedicated to each military branch.

The choices: “Let Freedom Wing,” “The Hooah,” “The Hooyah,” or “The Oorah.”

Veterans will receive their meal free of charge with a valid Military ID.

Customers who are non-military will be able to order the specials, as well.