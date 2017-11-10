Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best And Worst Cities For Veterans

(Credit: Thinkstock)

Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, and a new study found the best and worst cities for veterans to live in.

In honor of Veteran’s Day tomorrow, WalletHub.com just released the results of a study on the best cities for veterans.

They ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country on 17 different factors, including the veteran population . . . how many businesses they own and how many job opportunities they have . . . and the quality of the VA facilities.

And the top 10 cities are: Austin, Texas . . . Colorado Springs, Colorado . . . Virginia Beach, Virginia . . . Raleigh, North Carolina . . . Plano, Texas . . . Tampa, Florida . . . Fremont, California . . . Seattle . . . San Diego . . . and Boise, Idaho.

The 10 worst cities for veterans are: Detroit . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Baltimore . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Memphis . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . San Bernardino, California . . . and Cleveland.

St. Louis ranks closer to the bottom at 66.

