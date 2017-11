Forget pineapple as a pizza topping because someone used tiny pizzas as a pineapple topping!

A guy on Twitter may’ve finally ended the Internet’s super popular “is pineapple a pizza topping” debate on Tuesday. Because he flipped it and made pizza a pineapple topping.

It looks like he cut up tiny triangle slices of pizza and put them on top of a slab of pineapple. And his picture has been retweeted over 100,000 TIMES, so clearly, it’s resonating.

