Is Ikea’s newest product really called…?

Someone at Ikea didn’t think this one through all the way.

A guy from Burbank, California was at an Ikea earlier this week and he took a picture of a new product. And it sure looks like its name is “SLUT.”

Now, that’s not REALLY the name. It’s an electrical transformer called the “ANSLUTA,” which is Swedish for “connect.” But the way the manual is positioned in the clear package, all you can see is “SLUT.” So, OOPS!

