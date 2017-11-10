Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

How Much Time Men Spend In The Bathroom

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Here’s how much time MEN spend in the bathroom throughout their lives.

According to a new survey, the average man spends a YEAR of his life in the bathroom.

The biggest chunks of that are 52 total days shaving . . . 97 days showering . . . and 112 days sitting on the toilet.

The survey also found 9% of men like POSING in front of the mirror when they’re alone in the bathroom.

Unfortunately, the survey only included men, so we don’t know if women spend more or less time in the bathroom during their lives.

