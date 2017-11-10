Get a FREE Safe Ride Home on Thanksgiving Eve

Major Brands, Inc., Missouri’s largest family-owned distributor of premium spirits, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages is providing free rides home on Thanksgiving Eve—the biggest socializing night of the year. The rides will be offered through Major Brands’ social responsibility program, Safe Home After Every Occasion.™

Safe Home is a 365 day a year social responsibility program designed to make planning a safe ride home before a night out a habit. The program’s mission is to take the next step in responsible consumption efforts and to ensure that no one goes out to socialize without a plan.

To get your free ride home and to learn how easy it is to plan ahead, Major Brands and its Safe Home partners Beam Suntory and Lyft are hosting two events at St. Louis bars on November 15, featuring the Safe Home Squad. At these events, individuals can receive a complimentary ride voucher from Lyft that will be redeemable for a ride on November 22 (Thanksgiving eve), as well as receive fun giveaways, while learning how to make planning a safe ride home before socializing a habit.

The MAJOR BRANDS SAFE HOME SQUAD will be giving away FREE RIDE HOME VOUCHERS on NOVEMBER 15 at the following times and locations. Vouchers will only be redeemable on NOVEMBER 22 (Thanksgiving Eve).

Westport Social

910 Westport Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Llywelyn’s Pub

17 W. Moody, Webster Groves, MO 63119

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Note: Vouchers are first come, first served and while quantities last at each location.

For more information visit, majorbrands.com.