Viral Video: Robber Gives Out Free Food

A Donut shop robber gives customers FREE food??!!

The Houston Police Department shared surveillance video of three armed robbers entering a donut shop on Monday. Two of them jump the counter as the third stays out front with two customers at a table. He takes their cell phones, but isn’t aggressive.

In fact, after a while he points to the donut case to see what they’d like, and he brings “their order” over to them. And then, as he and the other robbers leave, he points to their cell phones, which he left on the counter so they could get them back.