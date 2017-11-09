Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Stores And Christmas Music

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When do stores start playing their Christmas music?

The “Tampa Bay Times” just did a study to figure out when different stores start playing Christmas music, and here’s what they found…

1. Best Buy is the first, they started back on the 22nd of LAST MONTH, which is almost three weeks ago.

2. Sears and Kmart started last week.

3. Belk and H&M start today, and Office Depot and Office Max start on Saturday.

4. Walmart will start on Monday.

5. JC Penney will start on Thanksgiving.

6. Black Friday is the most popular time to start. That’s when you’ll hear it at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Nordstrom, Foot Locker, and Pottery Barn.’

7. And the last people are the Stater Brothers supermarkets in California. They wait until December 1st.

