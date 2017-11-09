Jennifer Aniston Returns To TV

Jennifer Aniston hasn’t had a regular role on TV since Friends ended 13 years ago, but that’s about to change.

Apple has just picked up a new drama starring Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon. It’s about the anchors on a morning show, and parts of it will be loosely based on a book called “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV” by Brian Stelter.

It’s pretty early in development, so there’s no word on any other casting or when it might premiere.

This won’t be the first time they’ve acted together. As you may recall, Reese played Jennifer’s younger sister on a couple of episodes of “Friends” back in 2000.

Does this new venture sound like something you would watch?