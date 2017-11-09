5 Women Accuse Louis C.K. of Sexual Misconduct

Five women have accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct in The New York Times. All five shared similar claims about the 50-year-old comedian either asking to masturbate in front of them or doing so despite not receiving consent. “He leaned close to my face and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me,” says writer and performer Rebecca Corry, who was working on a TV pilot in 2005.

After Corry pointed out that C.K. had a pregnant wife, “His face got red,” she says. “He told me he had issues.” Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who were executive producers on the pilot, have confirmed Corry’s account. Says Cox, “What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful.”

Meanwhile, an unnamed accuser claims C.K. repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate on the set of The Chris Rock Show–a claim that was likewise confirmed by an anonymous co-worker. In response, a C.K. rep told the Times, “Louis is not going to answer questions.” However, earlier today it was reported that C.K. canceled his appearance tonight on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as tonight’s premiere of his new movie I Love You, Daddy.

