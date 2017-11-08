Viral Video: Nike To Fix Their Tearing NBA Jerseys

Nike vows to fix their NBA jerseys from tearing so frequently during games.

The NBA gave Nike $1 BILLION to take over the design and production of the players’ jerseys for the next eight years. And so far, everything has been GREAT except they don’t absorb sweat very well, and they keep TEARING APART during games.

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed, LEBRON JAMES’ jersey tore in the first game of the season on national TV.

The company says, quote, “We’re very concerned to see any game-day tear, and are working to implement a solution that involves standardizing the embellishment process and enhancing the seam strength.”