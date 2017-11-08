Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Grandma Gets Stuck Behind Dryer

Filed Under: behind, dryer, Grandma, grandmother, Morning Show, stuck, Video

A grandmother got stuck behind a clothes dryer!

A video has gone viral of a grandmother getting stuck behind a clothes dryer. Her husband and granddaughter’s husband are moving it into place after a repair while her granddaughter films.

She starts out with her back against the wall as the other two set the dryer down in front of her. She hooks it up, but then realizes she’s trapped behind it. First she giggles and admits she has to toot, which makes everyone laugh. And it just gets more ridiculous from there.

