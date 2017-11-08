Dr. Phil tops a list of “The World’s Highest-Paid TV Hosts”.
“Forbes” put out its annual list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid TV Hosts’, and Dr. Phil is #1 with an estimated $79 million haul over the past 12 months. Here’s the Top 10:
1. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million
2. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million
3. Ryan Seacrest, $58 million
4. Judge Judy Sheindlin, $47 million
5. Simon Cowell, $43.5 million
6. Steve Harvey, $42.5 million
7. Bill O’Reilly, $37 million
8. Sean Hannity, $36 million
9. Michael Strahan, $21.5 million
10. Heidi Klum, $21 million
