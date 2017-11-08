Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Plastic Dry Cleaning Bag Dress

Filed Under: bag, cleaning, Dress, dry, Morning Show, photo, plastic
(Cosmopolitan.com)

A fashion company is selling a $736 dress that looks like a PLASTIC DRY CLEANING BAG??!!

There’s been a lot of DUMB fashion this year. We’ve heard about things like socks and sandals at a Louis Vuitton show, a $2,100 Calvin Klein sweater that’s just sleeves, and jeans with a butt crack zipper. And this is JUST as good.

The clothing brand Moschino just started selling a dress that looks like a DRY CLEANING BAG. The shoulders look like a dry cleaner’s hanger that says “We Love Our Customers,” and the dress itself is see-through like a plastic bag.

dress Photo: Plastic Dry Cleaning Bag Dress

If for some reason you want it, it’ll run you $736. Ironically, the washing instructions say that you SHOULN’T have it dry cleaned??!!

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live