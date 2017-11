This little nugget was one of our “Things You Didn’t Know” this week…after playing in Major League Baseball for 8 years a player is issued a Gold Card that allows him and a guest free admission to any MLB game in any stadium FOR LIFE!

We wondered what the Gold Card looks like, and we have it for you thanks to Jose Bautista:

8 years in the show! #goldcard #mlb always grateful to be able to play the game i love for a living! A post shared by Jose Bautista (@joeybats19) on May 18, 2013 at 9:16am PDT

Pretty sweet!