Here’s how to fix that major glitch on your new updated iPhone.

If you’re trying to type the letter “i” on an iPhone with iOS latest update, and instead get the letter “a” and some weird symbol, don’t worry. It’s a major GLITCH, but there is a way to FIX it…

Go into your Settings

Click “General”

Click “Keyboard”

Click “Text Replacement”

Click “+” to add a new one

Type an upper-case “I” under “Phrase” and type a lower-case “i” under “Shortcut.”

