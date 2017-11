Should You drive someone to the hospital or wait for an ambulance when someone needs medical attention?

When someone has a heart attack, you should do CPR and wait for an ambulance. But a recent study found you’re more likely to survive a stabbing or a gunshot wound if someone DRIVES you to the hospital. EMTs can’t do much to treat “penetrating” wounds like that. You just need to get to a hospital as fast as you can.

