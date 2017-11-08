Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Cities With The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices

Filed Under: Cities, Concert, expensive, Morning Show, most, prices, ticket
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Which cities have the MOST expensive concert ticket prices?

How much it costs you to see your favorite artist can depend on your location, and sometimes the difference can be huge.

And they found that, on average, going to a concert in Los Angeles will cost you 75% more than attending the same concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The study took into account venue fees, accommodation costs, purchasing power of the region, and public interest from city to city.

The demand in a city like L.A. to see someone like Katy Perry is probably going to be more intense than it is in Grand Rapids, and there are more people willing to shell out big money to go.

The average ticket price in L.A. is $127.57.

After Los Angeles, the rest of the Top Five are: Las Vegas, Houston, San Diego, and Washington D.C.

The average price in Grand Rapids is $73.09, which is good for 47th.

The next lowest cities are: Buffalo, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

St. Louis came in at 26th on the list.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live