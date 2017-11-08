Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Body Tricks

(Buzzfeed.com)

Here are a few body TRICKS to stop a sneeze, hear better, and even calm down.

Buzzfeed.com has a new list that’s pretty useful. It’s “13 Little Body Tricks That’ll Make You Say “Why Didn’t I Know About These Sooner?”.

Here’s just a few…

– Stop a sneeze in its tracks by pressing down on the area right above your upper lip.

– When you get a brain freeze, press and hold your tongue up to the roof of your mouth.

– To hear someone talking next to you in a loud room, lightly pull back on the little flaps on both your ears — then push them in.

– Lie on your left side to help prevent bedtime heartburn after you eat a big meal.

– To calm down when you’re feeling extremely nervous, put your thumb in your mouth, close your lips, and try to blow out air, letting your cheeks puff up.

– To quickly cure your hiccups: Deeply inhale, hold it, swallow twice, then exhale through your nose.

Click Here to see more.

