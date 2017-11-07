Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Why Work Is So Stressful This Time Of Year

(Photo by Liaison)

This might be the happiest time of the year at work, but it’s also the most STRESSFUL.

We’re officially in the holiday season, and people say it’s the HAPPIEST time of the year at their job, but also the most STRESSFUL.

And here are the top five reasons WHY these are the most stressful two months…

1. Balancing holiday events and your job, 32%.

2. Taking time off and coming back to a giant pile of work, 23%.

3. Having lots of people on vacation leading to more work for everyone else, 18%.

4. Trying to figure out what gifts to buy for your coworkers or clients, 11%.

5. Going to company holiday events, 8%.

