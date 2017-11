A community does Halloween a second time after a girl with autism has a bad experience trick-or-treating.

17-year-old Trina Burnett is autistic, and she went trick-or-treating in Utah on Halloween, but lots of people didn’t realize she was special needs and yelled at her for being too old. After one of her sisters posted about it on Facebook, the community decided to REDO Halloween on Saturday so the girl could have a better experience.

