Video: Randy’s Rescue Ranch

I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Randy Grim, Stray Rescue of St. Louis founder, at his new venture – Randy’s Rescue Ranch.

This video shoot brought me to tears, but in a good way and a sad way. Let me explain – Randy opened up about losing his mother and how her passing pushed him to develop the ranch. So, that’s where the sad tears came in. The good tears came from the passion Randy has to help animals and give them a second chance at life. Seeing him with the animals on the ranch brought me to tears … in a good way :).

Randy’s Therapeutic Rescue Ranch provides a safe haven for abused dogs, older dogs and horses and other animals that need extra enrichment, training and loving care.

Randy’s Rescue Ranch will offer a wide array of programs including beneficial children’s programs, assisting the mentally and physically disabled, programs for those suffering from PTSD and outreach to impoverished communities to gain a better understanding of animal guardianship.

Randy’s Rescue Ranch is a division of Stray Rescue of St. Louis and is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that receives no state or federal funding. They rely entirely on donations and support from individuals, corporations and foundations to perform our lifesaving work. As a new endeavor, donations are needed and appreciated. Would you please consider donating?

