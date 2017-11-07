The Fittest Movies Of All Time

“Men’s Fitness” put together a list of the 10 Fittest Movies of All Time.

1. “Raging Bull”: Robert De Niro did such an amazing job training to play boxer Jake LaMotta, that LaMotta himself said De Niro could have been a legit fighter.

2. “Fight Club”: This is the movie that turned Brad Pitt from a “skinny pretty boy” to a legit badass . . . when he wanted to be, of course.

3. “300”: Gerard Butler and his co-stars had to train for three months, then complete a 300-rep fitness test that included pull-ups, pushups, and deadlifts.

4. The “Rambo” movies: Kind of self-explanatory. Stallone was, and still is, totally jacked. And he spends most of the franchise shirtless.

5. “Any Given Sunday”: From the former football stars like Terrell Owens and Warren Moon, to Jamie Foxx, everybody’s ripped.

6. “Pumping Iron”: This is the 1976 bodybuilding documentary that made Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name.

7. The “Rocky” movies: See, “The ‘Rambo’ Movies”.

8. “Bloodsport”: Jean-Claude Van Damme competes in an illegal, no-holds-barred martial arts competition that’s almost like a precursor to MMA.

9. “Enter the Dragon”: According to “Men’s Fitness”, Bruce Lee shows off, quote, “one of the best physiques in the history of film” in this movie.

10. “Hercules” (1958): Former Mr. Universe Steve Reeves inspired “a new era of muscle on film.” Even Stallone has cited this as an influence on his decision to pump iron.

