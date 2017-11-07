Shameless Actor Ethan Cutkosky Busted for DUI

In a case of life imitating art (sort of), actor Ethan Cutkosky–who plays one of the perennially troubled Gallagher kids on Showtime’s Shameless–was busted for DUI last week in L.A.

TMZ reports that the 18-year-old Cutkosky, who portrays William H. Macy’s second-youngest child Carl on the series, was arrested on Thursday night after he was pulled over for straddling traffic lanes in his orange BMW and fared poorly on a field sobriety test. Sources say Cutkosky also admitted to smoking weed that night after officers smelled marijuana in his vehicle. Toxicology results from a blood draw are pending.

