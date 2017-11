Do you really need to buy a KEG of ranch dressing?

The people at Hidden Valley salad dressings know that one little bottle of ranch isn’t enough to meet your daily ranch needs. But THIS might be.

They’ve just started selling KEGS of ranch dressing.

The kegs are about 10 inches tall, they keep the dressing insulated and fresh, and the company says each one contains a YEAR’S SUPPLY of ranch. And they only cost $50. You can get them at FlavourGallery.com.

