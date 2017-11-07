Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: New Holiday Soda Flavors

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

You can now enjoy Salted Caramel Pepsi and Holiday Brew Mountain Dew.

Salted Caramel Pepsi is now on sale in stores around the country as a new limited-time holiday flavor. According to people who’ve tried it, it tastes like normal Pepsi as you drink it, but it has a sweet aftertaste, almost like butterscotch.

pepsi Photo: New Holiday Soda Flavors

If that’s not enough liquid sugar for you, there’s also a new Mountain Dew flavor out for the season called Holiday Brew. It’s a mix of regular Mountain Dew and Code Red.

dew Photo: New Holiday Soda Flavors

