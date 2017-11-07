Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jon Hamm’s NYC Apartment for Rent

Why not have St. Louis native Jon Hamm be your landlord?

His New York apartment  is now available to rent. After recently purchasing a home in California, the Mad Men star decided to rent out the two bedroom, 1,000 square foot penthouse—for $14,995 a month. Recently renovated, it still has plenty of pre-war charm and, most importantly, offers you a connection to Jon Hamm.

6sqft first reported the news, and if you were hoping for a full on Don Draper recreation, you may be disappointed.

Hamm bought the apartment with former partner, filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt in 2013 and the pair made numerous upgrades to the space.

The penthouse’s most enviable features include, but are not limited to; two terraces with views of Central Park, a 10 person dinning room with two skylights, and a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom has both a walk in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The new kitchen is distinctly Nancy Meyers-ian with Carrera marble countertops, a Bertazzoni stainless steel range, aBosch dishwasher and other top of the line appliances. There is custom millwork and wainscoting as well as custom stained glass pocket doors throughout. And the hardwood floors are all new.

Located on a historic block on the Upper West Side (and presumably inside the handsome bubble) on 40 W 67th Street, the landmarked building was designed by renowned architect, Rosario Candela. There are only two penthouses on the top floor, so the space is fairly private.

