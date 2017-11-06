What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Career

Here are some careers that you might want to choose based on you astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign may have more influence on your career than you think.

Marie Claire recently brought in an astrological expert and found what careers may best suit you based on your zodiac sign.

Aries – Anything having to do with competition or physicality is right up your alley. Think: outdoor guide, personal trainer, athlete, or working for a sports organization.

Taurus – Jobs like flower arranging, food industry jobs, or luxury sales provide the two things Taurus value most—beautiful things and a steady routine.

Gemini – Anything that requires relaying information and keeping up with tons of different topics is an ideal career path for Gemini, so teaching and communications are perfect for you.

Leo – Teaching and politics are a great fit for you, while anything having to do with entertaining others—such as acting, music, movie work, or even costume design—can also pique your interest.

Virgo – Virgos may want to be a fact-checker, an editor, a technician, a translator, or a detective.

Cancer – Cancers make natural childcare workers and nannies, but they also make amazing social workers, human resource employees, lawyers, teachers, and executives.

Scorpio – Scorpios would be at home in the surgery room or as a secret agent, as well as working in crisis management.

Libra – You would work well in hospitality, customer service, diplomats, travel agents, and even a wedding planner.

Capricorn – Capricorns would make great engineers, architects, and design-adjacent employees, as you’re one for details.

Aquarius – You’d be great in areas of science or tech, graphic design or photography, and even project management.

Sagittarius – You love inspiring others, and you’d be great as a teacher, youth program leader, or working for a non-profit.

Pisces – Anything having to do with healthcare—where you can heal others—is an ideal fit. Think nurse, doctor, physical therapist, psychologist, etc. You also thrive in the arts, like dance and music.

