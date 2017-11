Watch Liam Hemsworth join his fiancée Miley Cyrus in a “Price Is Right” skit from Saturday Night Live.

Lil Wayne (Chris Redd), Tilda Swinton (Kate McKinnon), Chris Hemsworth (Alex Moffat) joined by REAL LIFE brother Liam, and Senator Bernie Sanders (Larry David) compete alongside audience members (Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson) on The Price Is Right.