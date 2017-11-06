Viral Video: The Best Bands That Never Changed Members

Here’s a video list of “The 10 Best Bands That Have NEVER Changed Members”.

Loudwire.com has a list of ‘The 10 Best Bands That Have NEVER Changed Members.’ And it’s interesting to note that a lot of these bands were created so that OTHER bands could change their lineups.

1. Cream . . . Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and Ginger Baker. Jack died of liver disease in 2014, putting an end to any possibilities of another reunion.

2. Rage Against the Machine . . . Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk.

3. Radiohead . . . Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Philip Selway, and Ed O’Brien.

4. Rammstein . . . Not that you’ll know any of these guys if you aren’t a metal head, but they are: Richard Z. Kruspe, Oliver Riedel, Christoph Schneider, Till Lindemann, Paul Landers, and Christian “Flake” Lorenz.

5. The White Stripes . . . Jack White and Meg White.

6. Muse . . . Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholme

7. The Japanese metal band Dir En Grey . . . Kyo, Kaoru, Die, Toshiya, and Shinya.

8. Alter Bridge . . . Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips.

9. Audioslave . . . Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk.

Sadly, Chris committed suicide earlier this year, so the band as we know it is done.

10. Thrice . . . Dustin Kensrue, Teppei Teranishi, Eddie Breckenridge, and Riley Breckenridge.