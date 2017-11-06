Tiffany & Co.’s “Everyday Objects”

Tiffany’s is selling “ordinary” objects this Christmas, for a not so ordinary price.
Tiffany’s just decided to branch out from selling moderately overpriced jewelry to sell insanely overpriced “everyday objects.” Here are some examples…
1. A $350 sterling silver bendy straw.
2. A $1,000 empty tin can.
3. A $425 silver protractor.
4. A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.
5. A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.
6. A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.
7. A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.
8. A $9,000 ball of silver yarn.
