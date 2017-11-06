Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Tiffany & Co.’s “Everyday Objects”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tiffany’s is selling “ordinary” objects this Christmas, for a not so ordinary price.

Tiffany’s just decided to branch out from selling moderately overpriced jewelry to sell insanely overpriced “everyday objects.” Here are some examples…

1. A $350 sterling silver bendy straw.

2. A $1,000 empty tin can.

3. A $425 silver protractor.

4. A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.

5. A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.

6. A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.

7. A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.

8. A $9,000 ball of silver yarn.

Click Here to see more.

