Here are the BEST and WORST days to travel this Thanksgiving.

A website called The Insider studied the numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to figure out the best and worst times to fly around Thanksgiving to avoid the biggest crowds and longest delays. Here’s what they found…

1. The best day to fly out is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. And the second best is on Thanksgiving itself.

2. The worst days are the Sunday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving, especially Tuesday night.

3. When you’re going home afterwards, Black Friday is the best day to fly. Saturday is the second best.

4. And the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving are the worst times to fly home . . . they have the most delays.

