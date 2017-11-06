Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best And Worst Days To Travel This Thanksgiving

Filed Under: best, Days, Morning Show, Thanksgiving, travel, worst
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Here are the BEST and WORST days to travel this Thanksgiving.

A website called The Insider studied the numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to figure out the best and worst times to fly around Thanksgiving to avoid the biggest crowds and longest delays. Here’s what they found…

1. The best day to fly out is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. And the second best is on Thanksgiving itself.

2. The worst days are the Sunday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving, especially Tuesday night.

3. When you’re going home afterwards, Black Friday is the best day to fly. Saturday is the second best.

4. And the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving are the worst times to fly home . . . they have the most delays.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live