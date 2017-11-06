Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: The Most Popular Emojis

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

Apple released a list of the emojis people use the MOST.

Apple just released a list of the 10 emojis that people use the most. They say they got the info from collecting anonymous data, so in theory they’re not cataloging everything you text. Anyway, here are the top 10…

emoji Photo: The Most Popular Emojis

1. The “laughing so hard I’m crying” face.

2. The red heart.

3. The sad crying face.

4. The face with hearts for eyes.

5. The kissing face.

6. The face that’s rolling its eyes.

7. The skull.

8. The blushing face.

9. The sad face with the wide open, frowning mouth.

10. The “thinking” face, with the hand resting on its chin.

