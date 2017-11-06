Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

People Whose Moms Nagged Them Grow Up To Be More Successful

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: mom, mother, Nagging, Researcher, Survey

I think I need to save this article for future use with Lu :)!

According to a new study out of England, people whose moms nagged them when they were growing up turn out to be more successful as adults.  They’re more likely to go to college, avoid making really bad life choices, and have better paying jobs.

The researchers say, quote, “No matter how hard we tried to avoid our parents’ recommendations, it’s likely that they ended up influencing choices we consider extremely personal.”

In other words, your mom is still in your head at all times, steering the ship, even if you think you’re an adult making your own decisions.

If you have a nagging mom, you need to go and thank her right now!

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live