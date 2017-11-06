Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, – Sunday, November 5th)

Filed Under: #3, 5, Friday, Kevin, Kevin The Intern, Morning Show, November, photo, Photos, Sunday, Weekend
(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

See how Kevin and his family spent this weekend.

It was another busy, but fun weekend for the Berghoff household. It actually kicked off Thursday when Kennedy was asked by her cochlear implant surgeon, Dr. Hirose, to speak at a class she teaches to Washington University grad students about her implants and the importance of early intervention.

kenendy Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

On Friday, I finally had to the time to take down all the Halloween decorations and put up our Thanksgiving decorations. The kids made the hand-print plates last year at church.

thanks1 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

Saturday started off with another round of Advocare products as I hit day 7 on another 10 day cleanse. Sara and I do about 2-3 of these a year now just to get back in the habit of eating healthier.

cleanse Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

But by being on the cleanse, I could NOT partake in my wife’s delicious chocolate chip cookies. She’s going to sell them this year for Christmas, and she’s bringing test batches to work to gage her co-workers’ interest.

cookies Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

That evening, I hosted Jerseyville’s St. Francis/Holy Ghost Athletic Club’s annual trivia night. Thanks again to Wendy, Laurie, and Kate for another great event!

trivia Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

Sara enjoyed the trivia night’s Wine Ring Toss game whre you can win a FREE bottle of wine. As you can see below, she’s been practicing a little.

wine Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

Sunday was spent binge-watching the first season of “Stranger Things” so I could get caught up with all the hype from Courtney and Jen. Spoiler Alert: It was worth it because I can’t wait to watch season 2 TONIGHT!

stranger Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, November 3rd, Sunday, November 5th)

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live