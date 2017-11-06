Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

How to Get BOGO Starbucks Holiday Drinks Next Week

Filed Under: BOGO, holiday drinks, Starbucks

Like it or not, it’s officially “holiday” time at a number of different retailers, including Starbucks.

Next week the retailer is having a “Give Good Share Event” where you can get a buy one get one free holiday drinks between 2-5pm. The free drink has to be of equal or lesser value than the one you pay for, and you have to pick a holiday drink (your standard vanilla latte won’t count).

It’s a promotion that Starbucks has done around the holidays for years now. If you want a free drink, it can be great to know it’s happening. It can also be great to know it’s happening if you just want a standard cup of coffee and don’t want to bump into the masses trying to score a free peppermint mocha during your afternoon break.

The promotion runs from November 9-13th.

Eligible holiday beverages include: Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.

c0mvqnce7gkbnk8doz9w How to Get BOGO Starbucks Holiday Drinks Next Week

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live