How to Get BOGO Starbucks Holiday Drinks Next Week

Like it or not, it’s officially “holiday” time at a number of different retailers, including Starbucks.

Next week the retailer is having a “Give Good Share Event” where you can get a buy one get one free holiday drinks between 2-5pm. The free drink has to be of equal or lesser value than the one you pay for, and you have to pick a holiday drink (your standard vanilla latte won’t count).

It’s a promotion that Starbucks has done around the holidays for years now. If you want a free drink, it can be great to know it’s happening. It can also be great to know it’s happening if you just want a standard cup of coffee and don’t want to bump into the masses trying to score a free peppermint mocha during your afternoon break.

The promotion runs from November 9-13th.

Eligible holiday beverages include: Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.