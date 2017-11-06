Christmas Cards For Jacob Thompson

A nine-year-old boy with less than a month to live is asking all of us to send cards for his last Christmas.

There’s a nine-year-old boy in Maine with cancer and, sadly, he has less than one month to live. So his family is celebrating Christmas early, and they’re asking people all over the world to send him cards.

So if you want to join in and send him one, they go to Jacob Thompson, c/o Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, Maine, 04102.

Merry Christmas and God Bless, Jacob!

